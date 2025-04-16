Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Globalink Investment Trading Down 7.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.02.
About Globalink Investment
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globalink Investment
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.