Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Globalink Investment Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.02.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

