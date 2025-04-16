Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Graco by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Graco by 43.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 32.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. Graco has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

