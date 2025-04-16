Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Shares of Graco stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. Graco has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.
