Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Down 99.0% in March

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $49.00.
About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.