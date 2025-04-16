Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading 9.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.70 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.62 ($0.19). 106,797,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 70,652,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.36 ($0.18).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 11 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Greatland Gold to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current year.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

