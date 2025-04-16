GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. 142,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 149,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 103.90% and a negative return on equity of 432.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of GreenPower Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

