Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 1,299 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.03. The stock has a market cap of $817.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.