Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,580,000 after purchasing an additional 309,753 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 176,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2004 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.