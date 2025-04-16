Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $30.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.