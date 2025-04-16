Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Invests $4.51 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.99 and a 52-week high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

