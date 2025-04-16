Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 207,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $186.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

