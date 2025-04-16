Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Makes New $797,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 59,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 670,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 216,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.