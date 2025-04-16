Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Symbotic by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.7 %

Symbotic stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -296.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $73,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,411.20. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,570.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,117 shares of company stock worth $2,020,354 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

