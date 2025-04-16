GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 239.7% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GRI Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GRI Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) by 543.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of GRI Bio worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GRI Bio in a report on Monday.

GRI Bio Trading Down 2.5 %

GRI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 160,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $803,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.72. GRI Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

