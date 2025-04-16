Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Holdings Cut by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,535 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grindr by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Grindr by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,974. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,115 shares of company stock worth $120,997 in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRND. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grindr Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:GRND opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 0.31. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

