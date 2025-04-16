Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,721 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $578.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $562.98 and its 200-day moving average is $563.07. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

