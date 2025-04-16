Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,869 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

