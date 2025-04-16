Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

