Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,003,000 after buying an additional 247,675 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $21,439,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HSY opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average is $170.98.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile



The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

