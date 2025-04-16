Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.35 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,474 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

