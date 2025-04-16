Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Company Profile

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

