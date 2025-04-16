Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading 10.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.82). 3,111,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.05.

About Halfords Group

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

