Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading 17.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Halfords Group Trading Up 17.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

