Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.60. 252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.