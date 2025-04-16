Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $16.65. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 2,204,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.