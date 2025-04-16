Head to Head Analysis: Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) versus Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Atlantic International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $1.34 billion 0.35 $72.63 million ($0.43) -33.19 Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.43 -$5.63 million ($6.63) -0.57

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare -0.12% 5.38% 3.84% Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cross Country Healthcare and Atlantic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 0 5 0 0 2.00 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $18.41, suggesting a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Atlantic International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Atlantic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services. It also offers staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, VMS, in- home care, education healthcare, RPO, project management, and other outsourcing and consultative services. This segment provides retained search services for healthcare professionals, as well as contingent search and recruitment process outsourcing services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, local and national healthcare plans, managed care providers, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. Its Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand on temporary assignments. It serves various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

