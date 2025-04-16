Head to Head Review: Eastside Distilling (BLNE) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99% Eastside Distilling Competitors -67.80% -225.50% -17.07%

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $9.54 million -$7.53 million -0.04 Eastside Distilling Competitors $15.27 billion $1.97 billion 37.75

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eastside Distilling’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eastside Distilling rivals beat Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

