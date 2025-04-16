Head-To-Head Survey: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) vs. Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Bakkt -2.84% -62.65% -5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Bakkt”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $639,912.00 4.86 -$6.88 million N/A N/A Bakkt $3.49 billion 0.03 -$74.85 million ($7.93) -1.07

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt.

Prestige Wealth has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 5.43, meaning that its share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prestige Wealth beats Bakkt on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

