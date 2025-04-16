Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 406.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 233,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

