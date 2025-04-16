Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.
Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 406.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.2 %
Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 233,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
