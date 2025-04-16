HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Up 81.8% in March

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HTCR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). HeartCore Enterprises had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 65.33%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

