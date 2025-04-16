Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.10. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 3,469,686 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.