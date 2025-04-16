Helena Coles Buys 350 Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,690.50 ($2,237.29).

Helena Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Helena Coles acquired 3,033 shares of HgCapital Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £14,983.02 ($19,829.30).

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

HgCapital Trust stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 486.50 ($6.44). 562,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 515.14. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 420 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 550 ($7.28). The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.44.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

HgCapital Trust ( LON:HGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The investment trust reported GBX 4.77 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 91.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

