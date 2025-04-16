Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.59. 213,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,776,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a PE ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 1.91.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
