Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.59. 213,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,776,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a PE ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

