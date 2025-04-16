Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.48. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

