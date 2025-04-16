Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.68. 103,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 859,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HGV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.