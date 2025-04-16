Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.68. 103,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 859,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
About Hilton Grand Vacations
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
