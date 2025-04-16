Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 3,337,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,485,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 824,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,661. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

