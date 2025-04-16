Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 27438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
