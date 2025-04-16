Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,656,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 113,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

