Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $349.64 and last traded at $352.05. 481,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,690,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

