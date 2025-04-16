Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,813 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.62% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSPO opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

