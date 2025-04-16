Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.