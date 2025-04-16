Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Strong-Buy

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.34 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 66,699 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 311,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,692,191,000 after purchasing an additional 642,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

