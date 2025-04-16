Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $631,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $948,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Humana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.22. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.90.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

