HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.36. 1,334,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,140,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $763.55 million, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.73.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s payout ratio is -4,766.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 4,396.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 2,790,696 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HUYA by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,988 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 508,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 225,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

