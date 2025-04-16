Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hypera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HYPMY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $258.56 million for the quarter.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

