Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Critical Comparison

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 5.44 $53.51 million $1.73 84.87

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems 6.67% 8.19% 7.09%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hypertension Diagnostics and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 7 0 2.70

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $222.20, indicating a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

