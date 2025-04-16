IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.06. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2,732,783 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RCF Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,330,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,139,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,162,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,119,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

