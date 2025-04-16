IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.82. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 5,225,088 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 10.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.52.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in IAMGOLD by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

