ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IBRX. BTIG Research began coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 33.3% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 104,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

