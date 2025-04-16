Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys 9 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,693 ($22.41) per share, for a total transaction of £152.37 ($201.65).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Charles Woodburn sold 877,344 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,565 ($20.71), for a total value of £13,730,433.60 ($18,171,563.79).

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,127 ($14.92) per share, for a total transaction of £101.43 ($134.24).

BAE Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

LON:BA traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,743.50 ($23.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161,369 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

BAE Systems ( LON:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts expect that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 20.60 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,630 ($21.57) to GBX 1,725 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.98) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($19.06) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,528.75 ($20.23).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.