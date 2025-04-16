Insider Buying: RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) insider Ramtin Agah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,098,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,768. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ramtin Agah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Ramtin Agah bought 26,000 shares of RenovoRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $21,840.00.

RenovoRx Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenovoRx by 61.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

